Our client is a leading medical communications agency with offices around the globe. Further growth leads them to seek an Account Director, which can be either fully remote, hybrid or office based depending on your preference.

They are seeking an experienced account handler who is keen to take ownership of their accounts and lead and support the team on day-to-day delivery of print and digital projects. You will be working with clients on a variety of projects, including primary publications, congresses and events (live and virtual), podcasts, training and e-learning. You will have the opportunity to work across a range of therapy areas and develop and implement strategy for assigned accounts.

Our client offers an excellent salary along with bonus, 25 days holiday, pension, life insurance, healthcare and more. You will also enjoy excellent development and career prospects in an award-winning company with strong, long-standing client relationships.

To be considered for this role, you must live and be eligible for full time work in the UK, and you will have significant experience of leading accounts in a medical communications environment.

Responsibilities:

- Leading the account team on a day-to-day basis

- Managing accounts and taking responsibility for the quality and delivery of materials ensuring that the client’s strategic goals are met

- Keeping abreast of the wider industry including new developments, trends and opportunities for clients

- Participating in new business initiatives

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in a life science

- Previous experience of running accounts gained in a medical communications agency

Previous line management experience - Great communications skills and attention to detail

- Financially astute with experience of account budgeting and reconciliation

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.