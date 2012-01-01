Senior Account Manager: Patient Engagement/ Digital/ Pharma

If you are an experienced Account Manager who is passionate about science but keen to flex your skills on creatively driven accounts for HCPs, Patients and Consumers- this is the agency to offer that range!
Not only that- they have the might of a global backing group with some of the world’s most exciting behavioural change, insight , consumer and technology agencies under the umbrella. Shared resource and talent means healthcare at this agency has a strategic, creative and innovative magic that is hard to compete with.
The healthcare agency is medium sized with a family feel however- so you can enjoy the best of both worlds in an agency that thrives on individuality and passion and has big ambitions and exposure.
Accounts are interesting and meaty- from high profile pharma brands with life changing impact to public awareness work across television and social media on a major health condition- as well as consumer health brands. If you want that rare blend of high science and creativity- this is the agency for you.
Senior Management are also amongst the most impressive, awarded and personable in London- the team is the cherry on top!

