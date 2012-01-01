A leading healthcare communications agency in London is looking for a client facing freelance Account Director to join their PR team at a time of exciting growth.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who enjoys working with small teams and values being truly integrated in all areas of the business. This agency has a varied client portfolio with patient activation and brand marketing across consumer health at the core. While you will still work on traditional RX accounts, there is so much more variety with TV ad campaigns, celebrity endorsement, and social media activation for a range of other clients.

You will be client facing and your day-to-day will span all areas of deliverables – from client counsel to writing to mentoring junior team members.

Please contact me for details – this one will go quickly.

