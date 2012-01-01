Medical Writer: Promotional AND Medical

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Circa £40,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-Dec-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2393

This is a varied and rewarding role where a talented writer can flex both their creative as well as scientific skills. Operating in that sweet spot between advertising and med comms- my client does work that is scientifically challenging as well as imaginatively stimulating.
Independently owned, small and growing- they have a winning recipe for success in their world class leadership, enviable track record and commitment to great work and looking after their own.
Always learning and engaging- they expect their team to champion new ideas and contribute to the brand and success of the agency. Content will be varied and will include patient materials, web site copy, training materials, slide decks- a holistic array of activity for patients and HCPs.
The culture is quirky and fun and at the same time progressive and ambitious. Generous holiday, a truly flexible working environment from hours to location and rapid career progression are just some of the benefits of this agency. While they have offices in the South East they are embracing of remote and hybrid working as well. Previous agency experience in a medical communications or healthcare advertising agency as a mid-weight writer is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

