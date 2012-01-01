This is a career defining opportunity to join one of London’s most innovative and strategically interesting healthcare communications agencies in a role that is pivotal to its overall success.

With a focus on rare and speciality disease the accounts are high science, demanding and rewarding from a patient perspective. You will be doing some of the most high profile work of your career. Working in medical communication strategy but on promotional and commercial accounts- you will work in a high science and at the same time creative agency.

The role is newly created due to an internal promotion and is a true leadership opportunity in that it heads up scientific services for the agency. The medical writing team is a talented and fast paced unit- and requires a nurturing and at the same time inspirational manager.

You will also be one of the go tos for scientific strategy for the agency and will work closely with client services as well as strategy teams in providing compelling and imaginative solutions for an innovative biotech and pharma client base.

Previous medical communications agency experience at at least Scientific Team Lead level is required for this role. You must have formal line management experience and a thirst for contributing to the wider success of the agency.

