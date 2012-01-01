This is one of London’s most loved, awarded and respected healthcare PR agencies. With over 2 decades of some of the most game changing healthcare PR campaigns to their credit- they are a big name and boost to any CV. The work is varied and exciting- with a focus on patient comms and activation—largely executed digitally. They also have some meaty pharma accounts with impactful HCP driven work on life changing drugs.

Doing a mix of consumer as well as ethical health work you will have the chance to deliver accounts that are challenging, creative and far reaching – from patients, to consumers to HCPs.

The team is one of the friendliest ibn London, close knit and small but a mighty player in the market. The spirit of this agency is one of togetherness and integrity. Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required and you must have worked with pharma clients.

