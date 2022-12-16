Medical Learning Planner - Rare CME/ IME opportunity with dynamic digital publisher

Employment Type:
Part-time, Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Other
Region:
Any
Salary:
30,000 to 40,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Dec-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2397

Are you working in CME/IME and looking for something new? I have a great opportunity to join a digital publishing team supporting their programme of online learning. The Medical Learning Planner will work closely with the Scientific Director delivering high quality medical, scientific and educational content.

You will be planning, coordinating and administrating learning content for healthcare professionals across multiple disease types.
Strong PM skills along with experience and understanding of CME accreditations are essential.
Ideal background would be 3+ years CME experience, working on digital or educational projects.
You must have an understanding of project management methodologies including Waterfall and Agile.

This is a fantastic, friendly and dynamic team offering loads of opportunity to progress. They work in a truly hybrid way with a Central London office but no pressure to be in every week.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +447557256508
Contact: Kate Hale
Email:

