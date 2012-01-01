This is one of the UK’s most memorable, awarded, creatively exciting and strategically disruptive healthcare advertising agencies.

With a formidable track record in doing some of the UK’s most engaging and compelling healthcare advertising campaigns this is the agency that truly creative and highly scientific writers want to work at. The role combines creative and medical copywriting and involves working with a small but exceptional creative team. The Creative Director is one of the most respected and influential in the industry- so you will be learning from top tier management.

The culture is one of collaboration- as they are a small independent it is essential you work well with others while still holding your own and shining. Training and career development is amongst the best in the industry – proven by the low staff turnover and calibre of talent.

Previous healthcare advertising copywriting agency experience is required- both medical and creative.

