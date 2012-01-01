Senior Medical Writer: Flexible/ Supportive Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
£50,000 upwards with benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Dec-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2398

This one of the UK’s most successful and well-known healthcare communications agencies. With best in class expertise across a number of pillars including medical education, healthcare advertising, market access and evidence- this is a powerful mix of talent. Working with some of the biggest and most ground-breaking pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the world- they work on products with life changing impact and of huge public health interest.
The medical education team is one of the UK’s biggest- but offering smaller teams within to provide hands on training and career focus- as well as the chance to truly partner with clients.
These teams vary in focus from publications to learning and development, promotional and commercial to those that do a mix of everything. My client recognises their people are their biggest asset- and will flex roles to meet individual requirements.
To apply to this high profile, friendly and progressive agency- you must have previous medical education agency experience as a medical writer.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

