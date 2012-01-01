This one of the UK’s most successful and well-known healthcare communications agencies. With best in class expertise across a number of pillars including medical education, healthcare advertising, market access and evidence- this is a powerful mix of talent. Working with some of the biggest and most ground-breaking pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the world- they work on products with life changing impact and of huge public health interest.

The medical education team is one of the UK’s biggest- but offering smaller teams within to provide hands on training and career focus- as well as the chance to truly partner with clients.

These teams vary in focus from publications to learning and development, promotional and commercial to those that do a mix of everything. My client recognises their people are their biggest asset- and will flex roles to meet individual requirements.

To apply to this high profile, friendly and progressive agency- you must have previous medical education agency experience as a medical writer.

