This is one of the UK’s best known and most successful and consistently growing, integrated medical education and PR agencies. A career here guarantees longevity and growth. With a stellar client base and varied portfolio- the sweet spots for this agency are robust science and innovative execution of communications strategy.

The medical education team is well structured, resourced and inspiring. With an academic and at the same time creative team of writers- they produce content across channels on high profile, complex pharmaceutical brands that is engaging, educational and drives change.

This role leads on the agency’s biggest account- a high profile publications portfolio partnering closely with one of the biggest and most innovative pharmaceutical companies in the world. As a team lead you will also manage other writers and accounts on varied therapy areas as well as commercial medical education accounts.

Some of the most successful and lasting board directors of this agency have developed through scientific services. If you are ambitious and want to see your career soar, this is the agency for you. Previous medical education agency experience as a writer, with some publications experience is required for this role. You must have senior level experience and a track record in line management. This is a nurturing culture and management is a key element of their overall success.

