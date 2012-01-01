This is one of the UK’s longest established and at the same time freshest thinking healthcare advertising teams. Part of a larger renowned integrated agency- they have the might of the bigger agency and the fun and flexibility of a smaller advertising pillar.

Their team is the creative hub of the wider, award winning healthcare communications agency. They are the big, creative picture thinking lot and pride themselves on placing value on fun- enjoying the work but at the time investing heavily in output. You must have existing experience of working on pharmaceutical accounts- with a passion for building brands and thinking outside the box. You must be a natural and engaging communicator- as this is a big part of their culture.

Previous healthcare advertising or commercial medical education agency experience is required for this role.

