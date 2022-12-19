If you are a newly promoted Senior Medical Writer or a Medical Writer ready for that next challenge this could be that invigorating new role for you.

Our client is one of the most boundary pushing, strategically and creatively exciting integrated communications agencies in the health space.

With a massive network in over 40 countries and some of the most powerful campaigns to their name- they offer work, training, career development and support few agencies can match.

This is a role which offers support and training to help you solidify your skills as a Senior Medical Writer. You will take ownership of your accounts and be the go to internally for all matters on content for your accounts. You will mentor junior writers and guide them in their role. You will have the ability to understand and distil complex scientific data and turn it into inspiring and impactful content.

As a world player the might of the agency on your CV will be a huge boost to your career. As an agency with integrity and investment you will work in a company that backs and has structured initiatives to support a healthy work environment. These will range from mental health support and tools to extensive Diversity and Inclusion training and processes. Previous medical education agency experience is required for this role.

