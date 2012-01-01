This is one of the UK’s most interesting independently owned healthcare communications agencies looking to grow their team.

Established less than five years ago but steadily growing in size and accounts- they are proud to do work which aligns with their values and vision and as a result delivers amazing results.

Their PR and Advocacy work sees them channelling their flair for powerful content across media that raises visibility on crucial health issues as well their clients’ brand and brands. Working closely with patient groups and patients they tell real life stories of the lived experience with some of the most rewarding and fulfilling patient engagement work to their credit. And all their work is underpinned by science with a raft of medical education work that creates dialogue in the HCP community in creative and innovative ways.

As an Account Manager you will be nurtured and enjoy the opportunity of working directly with the founders of the agency and directors. You will take ownership of your own projects and shine in the small agency culture- yet have close relationships for guidance and training.

Previous healthcare PR, medical education or patient advocacy experience in an agency is required for this role.

