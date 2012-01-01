This is one of London’s best loved and most sociable, supportive and innovative healthcare advertising agencies. With a team spirit that is hard to match- they pride themselves on creating a happy work environment that fuels amazing ideas and creativity.

With a varied portfolio of work across channels and lending scientific credibility and imagination to both HCP and patient facing work- the work is both satisfying and engaging.

This agency has a meritocratic and skills based attitude. You can be an existing Senior Account Executive or Account Executive looking for a step up. As long as you have experience of being the key point of client contact across projects, an ability to think analytically- be that on data or market trends, and be comfortable managing budgets and time lines- my client will be happy to consider you.

This is a big and well-resourced agency with plenty of opportunity to work in a friendly and collaborative environment but also to learn and train. Budgets allocated to training are high and testament to this agency’s people first directive. Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role.

