Senior Planner- Boundary Pushing Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Other
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Up To £70,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
20-Dec-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2234

If you are an ambitious and passionate healthcare strategist and want to work for an agency that raises the bar in creativity and strategy- this is your next move.
My client is one of the world’s largest consumer advertising agencies with a thriving healthcare practice that encourages pharma and biotech to push boundaries and drive change.
Their planning team is one of London’s most exciting and established- with a planning lead who is committed to doing exceptional work with the collective efforts of this visionary team.
Previous experience of integrated comms planning, new business development, measurement and campaign tracking, positioning, purpose and value proposition are just some of the competencies required for this exciting and progressive role.
You must currently work at a healthcare communications agency or team.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

