Editorial Lead (PMW/STL), Medical Communications agency, Management Development opportunity, SE UK, £60-80K

This is a unique opportunity to lead the editorial in the business and become part of the management team.

As well as the exciting career challenges there is the potential to have an equity/ownership stake in the business. You are likely to working at PWM/STL level currently.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





