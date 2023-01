This is one of the UK’s biggest and at the same time most collaborative, close knit integrated healthcare communications agencies.

With thriving teams in market access, market research, medical education and advertising all underpinned by an innovative digital capability- this is where robust science meets imagination and creativity.

As a Principal Medical Writer in the medical education team you will work in the agency’s most scientific pillar- and will work across a range of medical affairs, commercial and publications accounts. This will be on some of the biggest health challenges with some of the most ground-breaking pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Collaborating with your partners in advertising and digital you will deliver content of the highest possible scientific standards in innovative and exciting ways.

Add to this the benefit of working for one of the UK’s longest established and reputable medical writing teams. You will be supported as well as managing some of the best talent in the UK. Hybrid office /home working as well as fully remote are examples of their commitment to work life balance.

Previous medical education agency experience required at at least Senior Medical Writer level. Candidates without agency experience will not be considered.