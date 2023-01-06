A thriving healthcare communications agency is seeking a Senior Account Executive to join their team in Cheshire.

As a Senior Account Executive, you will assist in the delivery of projects, playing a key role in an integrated team, developing innovative solutions which address clients’ challenges and provide innovative solutions. This is a great step up in dealing with clients. You will be supported by an experienced team and get to work work on a variety of areas and therapies. Our client takes great care in providing a welcoming and friendly team environment, they offer excellent professional development and provide an attractive benefits package including life insurance, private healthcare, pension, 25 days holiday and a truly fantastic bonus scheme that is personal and company based.

Responsibilities:

- Work across multiple projects from brief to completion; keeping track of deadlines, budgets and account priorities

- Start to build a long-lasting rapport with clients and stakeholders with regular liaison and status updates

- Demonstrate financial and project management insight to meet client needs and drive projects to a successful conclusion

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

- Life sciences degree

- Prior experience within a medical communications agency

- Experience with financial and project management

- Team player, able to act on constructive feedback

- Able to problem solve and make sound decisions

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Computer literate – Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Internet

This role would be the perfect next step on the career ladder for an AE to take on further responsibility, developing in the role with bespoke training and excellent team support.

