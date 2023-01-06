An international medical communications agency is seeking an experienced, dynamic Account Manager to join their client services team in Cheshire.

As an Account Manager you will be expected to lead the project management and financial management aspects of a wide array of projects both print and digital. You will have the opportunity to work across a number of therapy areas, as well as assisting with business development and mentoring more junior members of the team. Our client is a leading global agency providing innovative medical communication solutions, whilst developing talent and taking great care in fostering a welcoming and friendly team environment. They offer excellent professional development and provide an attractive benefits package including life insurance, private healthcare, pension, 25 days holiday and a great bonus scheme.

Responsibilities:

- Assist in the delivery of multiple projects from brief to completion; keeping track of deadlines, budgets and account priorities

- Build a long-lasting rapport with clients and stakeholders by liaising regularly and taking the lead in meetings, where appropriate

- Lead the financial and project management of account ensuring any issues are flagged up to the Account Lead

- Contribute to organic growth of accounts and support other business development initiatives

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life sciences degree

- Previous experience within medical communications as an SAE / AM

- Good financial acumen and sound project management skills

- Team player

- Able to problem solve and identify potential issues ahead of time

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Enjoys working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Candidates must live in the UK and have previous med comms agency experience to be considered for this role.

If you are seeking an agency which offers excellent training and career development then this could be your role!

