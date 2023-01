If you are a talented and personable Account Director looking for an ambitious but at the same time healthy and supportive culture- this is the agency for you. This is easily one of the UK’s big global integrated healthcare communications agencies. With a stellar global pharmaceutical client base and a roster of some of the most game changing and important healthcare brands in the world- this is one of the high profile agencies to put you on the map.

The culture however is close knit, supportive- with huge emphasis on flexibility, CSR, training and development. The medical education team is the biggest in the agency- with variety at its core. Depending on your background and aspirations you could be working on anything from medical affairs and material development to multichannel medical education and strategy, publication planning, internal training and more.

Partnering internally with visionary colleagues in digital and advertising- you will deliver highly complex scientific strategy in innovative, imaginative and compelling ways.

Previous medical education agency experience is critical for this role- candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.