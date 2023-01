This is one of the UK’s long established and at the same time proudly independent medical education agencies. With a sweet spot for events and content development on commercial and medical affairs accounts- the work is fast paced, stimulating and varied.

As this is a highly successful and reputable name in the industry the client base is high profile and the science- simply life changing and rewarding.

As this is an independent agency you will mentor your team closely and partner with the founders of the agency- while playing a pivotal role as senior client counsel. You will also have input into the wider running of the agency- making this a challenging and at the same time fulfilling role.

Previous medical education agency experience on UK/EU/Global accounts is required for this role. Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role.