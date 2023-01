This is one of London’s fastest growing and most innovative new players in the market for healthcare PR. Founded with a fresh and nimble approach to comms- the passion and energy of this agency is simply infectious.

With a high profile global pharma client base- most of which partner with this agency on patient advocacy and engagement accounts- they are a truly impactful agency.

Their sweet spots lie in disease awareness, community engagement and media- and for an Account Director who wants to work in a small, boutique agency with big ambitions and a patient focus- this is the agency to join.

As they are a relatively new agency at Senior Account Director level you will not only grow fast in this agency- but you will also be passionate about and contribute to the evolution of the agency brand and values- ranging from business development and client make up to recruitment, D, E & I initiatives and CSR.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience only will be considered for this role.