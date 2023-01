Inspiring opportunity to join this award winning, thriving and established Hampshire based Medical Communications agency in a senior role.

Compliantly pushing boundaries of creativity and digital for years in medical education- this boutique yet mighty player in the medical communications space is looking for a leader and strategic game changer to join their scientific services team.

You will work closely with the Head of Scientific Services in scientific strategy for key clients, and oversee overall project as well as team management of assigned accounts.

You will partner closely with the Head of Scientific Services on operational functions such as recruitment, resourcing and training. You will also be a close business partner to your manager particularly on organic business growth.

This is a growing medical communications agency with a stellar, high profile senior management board so a great opportunity to be inspired by some of the best in the industry.

Candidates without medical communications agency experience at at least Scientific Team Lead level will not be considered. Flexible and remote working fully embraced.