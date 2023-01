If you are a talented medical communications, medical education or healthcare PR Account Director looking for a rewarding and different career direction- this is the role for you.

Currently one of the UK’s fastest growing and most innovative strategic agencies for the healthcare sector- our client tackles strategic, over-arching business problems tasked to management consultancies with the creativity and passion of medical education, medical communication, and healthcare PR agencies.

Partnering with clients at C-suite level they provide complex and compelling solutions to a variety of strategic briefs ranging from thought leadership and narrative development to scientific pipeline development, , change management and employee engagement to brand and franchise positioning and operational management. You will be thinking and providing strategic solutions that few traditional agencies can match- and will thrive in an entrepreneurial and supportive culture.

Previous healthcare PR, medical education or medical communications agency experience is required at Account Director level for this role.