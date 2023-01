This is an exciting opportunity for a healthcare advertising or digital marketing strategist to join one of the UK’s biggest and most reputable integrated healthcare communications agencies.

With award winning pillars in medical education, healthcare advertising and digital marketing- the omni-channel strategist will work on brand and marketing driven campaigns as the strategic go to on the digital landscape and it possibilities.

You will have existing experience as a strategist in the pharmaceutical industry- as a planner or strategist- and must have extensive digital knowledge. You will understand market research and analytics, measurements and thrive on creating customer journeys and leading workshops for omni-channel strategy. You will have a brain that is tuned to the possibilities of the digital world and channel insights- brilliantly telling stories and seamlessly liaising with the digital delivery team in fine tuning and beautifully executing that strategy.

Previous healthcare advertising or digital marketing experience working on pharmaceutical accounts only will be considered for this role- specifically digital.