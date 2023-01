This is one of London’s most loved and at the same time cutting edge medical communications and advertising agencies. Operating in the sweet spot between the two- no one at this agency is ever bored and there is an exciting breadth of work on offer to inspire and engage.

Independently owned with a professional, progressive and at the same time family run feel- you get the best of the corporate career ladder and the boutique culture and support.

This particular role has a focus on internal training so experience or an interest in adult learning and education in pharma would be expected. There will also be the potential to work on brand and marketing accounts as well as symposia and slide decks. A sharp scientific mind and creative spark will take you far in this agency.

Previous healthcare advertising or commercial medical education experience in agency only will be considered for this role.