This is one of the world’s most boundary pushing, creatively memorable and strategically sharp advertising agencies. With some of the biggest consumer brands to their name- they are a recognisable, much admired global player.

They have a thriving healthcare advertising team that shares the drive for imagination and impact that the consumer team thrives on. They have the same confidence to challenge and push pharma to do new and exciting things.

As the accounts range from high science, prescription drugs to corporate positioning to animal health and public facing disease awareness- they need a mid-weight writer who is scientifically meticulous and also innovative and flexible in execution.

They will work closely with agency copywriters leading where content has a strong scientific base and advising copywriters and planners on creatively identifying key data points and presenting in compelling, impactful ways.

If you are a medical writer at an existing healthcare advertising agency or a medical writer in a medical communications agency looking to switch to creative- we would love to hear from you!