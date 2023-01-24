This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading global MedTech company as a Senior Medical Writer and Communications Specialist and support the communications strategy for one of their key franchises on a hybrid working basis.

Your role within a talented team will be to create and develop evidence-based communications that amplifies messaging and connects with HCPs, sales teams, and patients. You will be a subject matter expert and have a talent for distilling complex data into deliverables like slide decks, infographics, summary reports and white papers.

Working with an array of internal functions and external stakeholders you will collaborate to deploy a range of content that strategically aligns with company goals.

In addition to a competitive salary, you can expect an excellent package of benefits including, bonus, 25 days holidays (with the option to buy and sell days), healthcare including cash plan and dental, subsidised gym, non-contributory pension, employee assistance, incentives and high street discounts, flexible working and much more. You will also receive comprehensive training and take on a crucial role to help improve patient outcomes and welfare.

To be considered for this role you must resident and fully eligible for work in the UK and live within commutable distance of their North London offices. You will also have considerable previous medical writing experience.

Responsibilities:

- Write and support the development and implementation of communication materials and strategy for assigned brands

- Be the subject matter expert, applying expertise in communications techniques and channels to support business objectives

- Understand the business objectives, and be able to generate ideas and solutions to meet those priorities

- Work closely with internal functions to ensure that materials are aligned to strategy

- In partnership with teams across the company, define and measure the impact of content and campaigns

- Review and QC communications content, to ensure continuing high standards and compliance with guidelines and industry codes of practice

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science or Communications Degree, ideally a higher degree

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and significant previous experience of developing both print and digital scientific and medical communications materials (e.g. promotional copy, med ed or med comms materials, market access materials, training materials, white papers, congress posters etc.) in an healthcare agency, or pharmaceutical or medical device company

- Experience of partnering with internal and external stakeholders

- Ability to review work in accordance with regulatory/legal/compliance regulations

- Excellent project management skills and ability to prioritise and manage multiple projects

- Strong analytical skills

- High level of quality standards and strong attention to detail

If you have the creative flair and ability to develop medical communication and education materials that engage audiences call me today for further information.

