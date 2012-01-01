This is a superb opportunity for a talented Healthcare Advertising Copywriter to make their mark in one of the world’s biggest names in advertising in their health team.

This is an agency that genuinely pushes boundaries in pharma, OTC and well-being to create memorable and change driven results.

Working closely with some of the most talented art directors, account handlers and strategists in healthcare advertising in the UK this is your chance to inspire and be inspired.

Benefits and basic salaries are generous with support both for your career as well as CSR activities and personal growth. This is an agency that thrives on passion and they welcome people with enthusiasm both inside and outside work- all working together to create some of the best work of their careers and to grow as people.

A science degree and healthcare advertising agency experience as a medical copywriter is required for this role.

