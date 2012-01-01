This is one of those rare opportunities to join one of the fastest growing and most high profile boutique medical communications and healthcare advertising agencies in the UK. Launched in the last 5 years by some of the most respected and successful medical communication and healthcare advertising communicators in the industry- this agency has a winning formula for magic and a spectacular culture to match.

Championing individuality both inside and outside work- they embrace authenticity, creative freedom and passion.

The work is varied from large global patient support programmes to HCP training and internal communications- slide deck to detail aids. What sets them apart is their meticulous attention to the science- where all their strategy is underpinned by insights and market research. Combined with superb in-house creativity they produce scientifically robust and imaginatively conceived results that wow and create change.

Previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency as well as an engaging and collaborative attitude are key.

Benefits are generous- from fantastic basics and holiday to flexibility to work as you work best. As an owner managed agency looking to raise the bar both in work and culture- you will be encouraged by management to contribute to the shape and future of both.

