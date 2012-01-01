This is one of London’s most creatively driven medical communications agencies- operating in that sweet spot between healthcare advertising and medical education. With a focus on medical affairs and commercial accounts- the work is underpinned by robust science but executed with beautiful creativity across channels.

The agency is proudly independent with the freedom to choose clients they want to partner with, on brands they feel passionate about, and in brave and creative ways to raise the bar in medical communications.

The Account Director at this agency plays a pivotal role in leading key accounts. As this is a medium sized boutique agency there is real scope to shine- to be empowered- and to taker ownership of your accounts. At the same time you will be supported by an inspiring and friendly Client Services Director as well as brilliant, award winning senior leadership. Accounts are varied and interesting at this agency- from animal health to rare disease to oncology. Clients or often in the smaller and biotech space- giving the opportunity to really partner closely with innovative , cutting edge companies.

Previous healthcare advertising or medical education agency experience is required for this role.

