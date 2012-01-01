This is one of the UK’s most respected strategic consultancies with an intelligent, considered and insightful approach underpinning all their work.

Their healthcare clients are carefully chosen to align with their values of doing work that makes a difference – unafraid to challenge the status quo if it means driving meaningful change.

As a result they work with a mix of high profile boundary pushing pharma, medium sized biotech and pharma and spin offs as well as health tech.

As content becomes increasingly scientific at this agency they are looking to grow a new medical writing team- and this Principal Medical Writer will be pivotal to the shape of that team and its nature. The work is an interesting mix of commercial strategy- from scientific platforms to narrative developments, slide decks and conference materials to name a few. As you will be checking for quality and reviewing junior writers’ work as well as delivering content- you must have at least a life science degree- and an MSc or PhD would be advantageous- but is not required. You must lead by example but also be a team player and immerse yourself in work that is exciting, innovative and also impactful.

Previous medical education agency ideally already at Principal Medical Writer level is required for this role

