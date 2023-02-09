This is a great opportunity for a bright and enthusiastic life science graduate who is looking for a career in medical communications.

My client is an an integrated medical communications agency working with some of the top pharmaceutical companies bringing science to life with storytelling.

As an Account Executive you will be coordinating accounts, driving projects and work through the agency, communicating with internal teams and clients, with ongoing mentoring and in time you will develop responsibility and increase ownership of your accounts.

You must demonstrate a passion for scientific storytelling and love for science.

We are looking for candidates who can show a strong attention to detail, be a clear communicator and be able to work across various pieces of work and be able to prioritise well under pressure

If you are familiar with the relevant regulations e.g. ABPI, PAGB that would be an advantage.

If you are interested to find out more then drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and tell me why you are the perfect fit!

Please only apply if you have a life science degree.

