Our client is a leading international medical communications agency with offices in London and Manchester, seeking a Senior Account Manager with a fully remote option available.

The role of the Senior Account Manager is to project manage scientific communications materials efficiently, within project timelines and to line manage junior member of staff, whilst also developing business opportunities.

Our client offers a sociable and dynamic, close-knit team, but also the stability and resources that comes with being a part of an international medical communications agency. They work on global medical affairs, meetings and some publications accounts across both digital and print formats with therapy areas including haematology, oncology and immunology. In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect a competitive benefits package consisting of 25 days holidays, life assurance, healthcare, bonus, pension, gym discounts, season ticket loan, tailored learning and development, and twice yearly promotion reviews.

Responsibilities:

- Providing a driven and detailed service to clients, gaining an awareness of their requirements, needs and direction, to strategically guide their projects, to reflect their brand

- Track and update individual projects, and manage budgets and project timelines

- Close attention to detail is vital as reviewing projects for accuracy and objective aims is essential

- A driven, proactive approach, that inspires, motivates colleagues and drives team work

- Efficiently liaise with KOL and other medical professionals

- Demonstrate experience of financial and project management, whilst driving business development and organic growth

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Account Manager

- Possess project management, budgeting and organisational skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, resilient and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer literacy

This is your chance to join a growing agency with excellent opportunities for career development and progression. If this sounds like you, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch!

