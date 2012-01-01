If you are a talented Senior or Principal Medical Writer at a UK or global medical education agency looking for a refreshing new change- this agency will offer you this.

Part of a global healthcare network but boutique and close knit in culture- they boast one of the longest tenures in a medical communications leadership team as well as a frequent raft of employer excellence awards.

This is the place where you will do great work and be happy. This is an agency that prides itself on its scientific excellence- igniting compelling, scientifically robust and creatively executed medical communications solutions to leading global pharmaceutical clients. As this is a long standing UK agency training and career progression are clear cut, at the same time nimble to individual strengths, and the culture is empowering as well as supportive.

The work is of a high science, strategic nature- with some of the most rewarding and multi-faceted accounts in the sector, including but not limited to events, training, publications planning and omni-channel strategy in medical affairs.

As a Principal Medical Writer you will lead by example, managing a talented team of writers but you will also be the scientific go to externally and internally. This has always been a flexible agency so hybrid and remote candidates are welcomed- as is part-time. Be inspired and supported in this leading, established and forever evolving agency.

