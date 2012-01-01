This is one of the UK’s freshest thinking, most creatively driven and scientifically robust healthcare PR and Medical Education agencies.

They are passionately proud of the work that they have done- including an experiential mental health campaign for healthcare professionals, to sustainable impact of medicines on the environment, to innovations in testing for oncology.

The agency is small and growing, independently owned but big picture thinking. They welcome unique ideas and boundary pushing, well-thought out and compelling vision. They realise they are not traditional – they are their true selves with a free thinking and fluid mentality. They are still a top contender in the sector and this is seen in the calibre of their client base and quality of the work.

As an independent they are sensitive to team needs, generous in packages and evolving in approach. This is that agency where you will be heard.

Current needs are in corporate communications and disease awareness, and they have a strong digital and social capability. Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role. You will only be considered if you have agency experience.

