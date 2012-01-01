This is one of London’s longest established (over 2 decades!) as well as freshest thinking (from mind-blowing social and TV to creatively executed disease awareness campaigns) healthcare PR agencies.

If you love science and are passionate about patient outcomes - are serious about your career and infectiously passionate- you will be loved by this agency!

The biggest pot of work at this agency is in the patient activation space- so there is the opportunity to do lots of fun and at the same time impactful patient and public facing work. They have also always excelled in pharma communication- with a focus on disease awareness and advocacy.

The senior leadership team are highly ambitious and also informal in their leadership style. They will empower you to work autonomously but will support and guide you as well. In return they are looking for passion, diligence, loyalty and a sense of pride. Previous healthcare PR agency experience only will be considered for this agency.

