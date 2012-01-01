This is one of London’s best known and respected healthcare communications agencies. Independently owned with a spark to their reputation- they produce medical communication and healthcare advertising campaigns that genuinely bring imagination to science.

Working largely with smaller pharmaceutical and biotech clients- they choose to partner with companies who see them as an extension of their medical and marketing teams. All their work is underpinned by robust strategy- formalised by a central strategy team but imbedded in every role and discipline in the agency.

The work is varied- from animations, videos and webinars to KOL engagement, training and advisory boards- there is a mix of work for everyone. Accounts are genuinely diverse- from animal health to rare disease to oncology. Most of the work is global, digital and HCP facing although they have done some creatively executed patient support work as well. Previous medical communications or healthcare advertising experience at Account Manager Level is required for this role.

