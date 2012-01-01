Are you a senior medical writer with exceptional standards with a passion for scientific storytelling? If you are looking for an agency known for ground-breaking creativity- paving the way for imagination and magic in healthcare advertising- this is the agency for you.

Medical Writers are pivotal at this award winning agency to the scientific rigour as well as execution of medically robust as well as beautifully created content. You will work closely with the strategic team inputting to scientific strategy and translating high science data into compelling communications programmes. You will work closely with copywriters on the scientific foundation and translation of data underpinning conceptual copy led by them. You will lead on producing creative content on scientifically led briefs- ranging from detail aids to patient materials to congress stands and digital content. You will therefore be the go to for scientific strategy and content in a powerfully creative agency.

Previous experience as a medical writer in an advertising agency is required for this role. If you are a medical writer in a medical education agency looking to switch career to advertising we would love to hear from you. A minimum of an undergraduate life sciences degree is also required for this role.

