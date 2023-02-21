Senior Account Executive | London | Up to £32,000 per annum
A start-up, senior led healthcare communications agency is looking for a Senior Account Executive to join the team...
Working in healthcare communications and eager for a new challenge as a Senior Account Executive?
This is your chance to play a fundamental role in shaping an agency as it grows, to deliver outstanding programmes for the clients and communities for whom we work, and to create an inspirational environment in which staff can thrive.
Were looking for an exceptional Senior Account Executive to join an ambitious agency.
Working with a small, experienced team, your work will span traditional media and PR, community engagement, medical education and brand communications programmes from concept creation to tactical execution.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Client service: build relationships alongside senior members of the team while providing daily contact and counsel to our clients across a range of key programmes
Content development: develop client and agency materials for a range of audiences with support of senior team members, including people living with disease, caregivers, healthcare professionals, the media and the general public
Project management: ensure the delivery of our programmes on time, to budget and on brief, through effective project management
New business generation: identify and build new business leads with support of the more senior members of the Account Management team.
Person Specification
Bachelor's degree
Currently working at an Account Executive / Senior Account Executive (or equivalent) in a healthcare communications or medical education role
Strong communication, writing and presentation skills
Ability to work in a high-paced environment and manage multiple projects
Additional favourable attributes
Driven by excellence
Passionate about making a measurable difference - both for the communities that we ultimately serve and for our clients, who we want to help make look awesome!
Thrive in a collaborative environment
Package
Benefits include
25 days holiday
Pension contribution
Regular team socials
7.5% Annual bonus
L&D support