Account Manager - PR | London / hybrid | Up to £40,000 per annum
A start-up, senior led healthcare communications agency is looking for an Account Manager to join the team...
Working in healthcare communications and eager for a new challenge?
This is your chance to play a fundamental role in shaping an agency as it grows, to deliver outstanding programmes for the clients and communities for whom we work, and to create an inspirational environment in which staff can thrive.
Working with a small, experienced team, your work will span traditional media and PR, community engagement, medical education and brand communications programmes from concept creation to tactical execution.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Client service: build relationships while providing daily contact and counsel to our clients across a range of key programmes
Content development: develop client and agency materials for a range of audiences, including people living with disease, caregivers, healthcare professionals, the media and the general public
Project management: ensure the delivery of our programmes on time, to budget and on brief, through effective project management
New business generation: identify and build new business leads.
Person Specification
Bachelor's degree
Currently working at an Account Manager / Senior Account Executive (or equivalent) in a healthcare communications or medical education role
Strong communication, writing and presentation skills
Ability to work in a high-paced environment and manage multiple projects
Additional favourable attributes
Driven by excellence
Passionate about making a measurable difference - both for the communities that we ultimately serve and for our clients, who we want to help make look awesome!
Thrive in a collaborative environment
Package
£32,000 - £42,000 per annum
25 days holiday
Pension contribution
Regular team socials
7.5% Annual bonus
L&D support