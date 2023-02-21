Senior Account Manager | London / Hybrid | Up to £50,000 per annum

A Start-up, senior led healthcare communications agency is looking for a Senior Account Manager to join the team...

Working in healthcare communications and eager for a new challenge?

This is your chance to play a fundamental role in shaping an agency as it grows, to deliver outstanding programmes for the clients and communities for whom we work, and to create an inspirational environment in which staff can thrive..

Working with a small, experienced team, your work will span traditional media and PR, community engagement, medical education and brand communications programmes from concept creation to tactical execution.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Client service: build relationships while providing daily contact and counsel to our clients across a range of key programmes

Content development: develop client and agency materials for a range of audiences, including people living with disease, caregivers, healthcare professionals, the media and the general public

Project management: ensure the delivery of our programmes on time, to budget and on brief, through effective project management

New business generation: identify and build new business leads.

Person Specification



Bachelor's degree

Currently working at an Account Manager / Senior Account Manager (or equivalent) in a healthcare communications or medical education role

Strong communication, writing and presentation skills

Ability to work in a high-paced environment and manage multiple projects

Additional favourable attributes

Driven by excellence

Passionate about making a measurable difference - both for the communities that we ultimately serve and for our clients, who we want to help make look awesome!

Thrive in a collaborative environment

Package

£40,000 - £50,000 per annum

25 days holiday

Pension contribution

Regular team socials

7.5% Annual bonus

L&D support

