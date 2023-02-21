Account Manager | Manchester / Hybrid | Up to £42,000 per annum

Are you ambitious with a track record in project/account management and passionate about healthcare communications? If so, then we want to hear from you!

Our client live and breathe their values and are committed to excellence.

Their people are the key to their success and drive the business forward. Whether you are looking for work on a new type of account, or just looking to bring fresh ideas to your career this leading Healthcare Communications Agency is the place to continue the growth of your career.

Role Overview

As an Account Manager, you will deliver and support a range of projects from brief to completion. You will lead, manage and proactively develop critical paths, budgets and logistical aspects of some of the agencies largest accounts. You will work closely with internal client services and scientific teams as well as digital and creative and clients to drive projects through to completion while meeting client and group objectives. Working on a variety of projects covering meetings, symposia, digital projects and publications the work is varied and no two days will ever be the same.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Establishing strong, long-term client relationships; day-to-day communication with clients and responding to specific queries

Agree and follow communication and approval processes with clients

Lead internal and client status meetings, presenting new work and develop project milestones to meet the client deadlines

Promote internal teamwork with a 'can do' attitude

Translating client needs to clear internal briefs with specific timelines

Ensure the delivery of content meets the client strategic marketing goals and key messages

Develop budgets and accurately track financials across accounts

Collaboration and navigation of internal teams and processes, ensuring that work is internally planned well to meet delivery timelines

Participate in new business ventures, including pitching and internal business propositions

Proactively seek opportunities to develop and grow the business with existing clients

Keeping up-to-date with healthcare trends and bring useful ideas from outside of healthcare

Person Specification

Our team is passionate about our work and we value enthusiasm, integrity and creativity. You will have previous experience in project and account management for large clients ideally within medical communications. However similar account management experience from PR/ad agencies would be considered coupled with an understanding of the pharmaceutical industry.

Collaboration is key, as it the ability to think strategically around the direction and scope of multiple projects at various stages. You must be confident with creating budgets use sound judgement to make critical decisions. Energy and enthusiasm is a must!



Package

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays (additional holiday accrued with length of service)

Company pension scheme

Income protection insurance

Life assurance

Sabbatical programme

Vodafone discount

Rocognition awards and bonuses

Annual flu voucher

Access to virtual GP

Cycle to work scheme

Free eye tests

Long service awards and bonuses

Free health checks

Holiday purchase scheme

£250 personal development fund