Account Director | Healthcare Consultancy | Surrey / Hybrid | Up to £65,000 per annum

Are you ambitious , business-savvy and want to work in a fast growing business with the opportunity to contribute and shape its direction ?

Do you have the experience to secure and organize high-visibility, large-scale projects that deliver growth for Possible and value for our clients ?

Do you enjoy consulting with clients to find innovative solutions to their challenges and

implement and deliver upon these?

Then welcome to your dream job opportunity!



Key Duties and Responsibilities



Take the lead on developing strategic and people solutions, overseeing the team on

implementation

Be an expert in clients business and to partner with the client on a strategic level to identify

and drive projects and help solve their business issues

Research subject areas and new developments relevant to the account or categories you

work in to help identify and plan potential new projects and/or additional business

opportunities and contribute to new innovations with the strategy and people development

offerings

Manage regular tracking and reporting of revenue and resourcing to support team growth

Person Specification

Degree Educated

Good organizational and administration skills

Excellent communications skills

Strategic thinker

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Strong attention to value provision and thought leadership

Solution focused suggestion of ideas and recommendations where appropriate

Able to lead a team effectively and manage upwards

Able to demonstrate influencing skills and abilities

Good Financial & commercial acumen

Through knowledge of pharma regulations