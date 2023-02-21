Account Director | Healthcare Consultancy | Surrey / Hybrid | Up to £65,000 per annum
Are you ambitious , business-savvy and want to work in a fast growing business with the opportunity to contribute and shape its direction ?
Do you have the experience to secure and organize high-visibility, large-scale projects that deliver growth for Possible and value for our clients ?
Do you enjoy consulting with clients to find innovative solutions to their challenges and
implement and deliver upon these?
Then welcome to your dream job opportunity!
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Take the lead on developing strategic and people solutions, overseeing the team on
implementation
Be an expert in clients business and to partner with the client on a strategic level to identify
and drive projects and help solve their business issues
Research subject areas and new developments relevant to the account or categories you
work in to help identify and plan potential new projects and/or additional business
opportunities and contribute to new innovations with the strategy and people development
offerings
Manage regular tracking and reporting of revenue and resourcing to support team growth
Person Specification
Degree Educated
Good organizational and administration skills
Excellent communications skills
Strategic thinker
Ability to work in a fast paced environment
Strong attention to value provision and thought leadership
Solution focused suggestion of ideas and recommendations where appropriate
Able to lead a team effectively and manage upwards
Able to demonstrate influencing skills and abilities
Good Financial & commercial acumen
Through knowledge of pharma regulations