Account Manager | Hampshire / Hybrid | Up to £45,000 per annum

A highly successful medical communications agency with integrated specialisms in insights and multimedia are looking for an Account Manager to join their team in Hampshire.

As an agency they feel they are passionate, inquisitive people who love what they do , bring creativity to projects and really care about each other

You can expect your work to be varied, new, innovative and different.

You will be working on a split between global and UK work for top 5 pharma.

You will work across account management, business development & internal management.

Having grown steadily and successfully since its launch in March 2011, the agency now seeks to consolidate the business and make some strategic hires to manage and deliver its exciting communications programmes. As part of this, an experienced Account Manager / Senior Account Manager is sought who has the potential to further develop and grow with the organisation.

Responsibilities:



Account Handling

- Ensuring that all projects are delivered to the highest quality standards, within budget and exceeding clients' expectations

- Taking accountability for client accounts and internal programmes, including building and maintaining optimum client relations, and meeting financial targets

- Identifying potential issues with delivery of programmes, considering potential solutions and seeking appropriate internal Bedrock direction and support

Business Development

- Proactively identifying opportunities for organic growth with existing clients and proposing appropriate solutions

- Identifying other new business opportunities arising for potential development within the core Bedrock team

- Preparing for new business pitches, including development of communications strategies, operational recommendations, budgets and pitch presentations

Internal Management

- Working with the Bedrock senior team to ensure that effective internal standard processes, training, and review procedures are followed in order to deliver quality Bedrock programmes for clients

Package includes

Pension

25 days holiday

Annual bonus scheme

Flexible working available and WFH on a case by case basis.