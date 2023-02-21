Senior Medical Writer | Remote / London / Hybrid | Up to £55,000 per annum

Our client is an independent award-winning, European-based, healthcare communications agency that

partners with their clients to build brands, educate audiences and drive advocacy. As an agency they strive to be the

best agency their clients (or you!) will ever work with.

They are dedicated to always delivering work that they' re proud of and ensuring that the journey is an enjoyable one.

They're commit ed to developing their business without compromise to their team or their clients. They maintain their integrity, quality of work and the experience they provide because they know that success is built on long-term partnerships, and careers that grow.

They aim to be the agency their clients would hate to lose, and their staff never need to leave!



Role Overview

Our client is searching for a talented and ambitious Senior Medical Writer to join their team. They're looking for

someone who gets excited by creativity , enjoys collaborating to create great content, and gets a buzz

out of having an active and vocal role with clients and becoming a trusted extension of the team. Our client

will give you the space and support to grow in your role, as well as the opportunity to expand your areas

of expertise.

You will be responsible for creating and developing materials across a growing range of therapy areas

and accounts, ultimately acting as the lead writer for allocated accounts. You will take the lead on the

conversations with the client, particularly the medic, relating to scientific content, and own client

relationships where appropriate. Typical activities will include research and content development for

multiple projects, including: branding , websites, training materials, slides decks, patient

materials, advisory boards, promotional meetings, and internal communications. The ideal candidate will

have 3-5 years agency experience in medical or science writing, developing content for promotional or

medical educational activities.

Our client has its HQ in Bournemouth UK, with offices in Southbank, London and Copenhagen, Denmark, however, the opportunity to work fully remote as something they very much embrace as they champion a health work / life balance and their staff's overall well-being.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Research and write compelling content to support our clients marketing objectives

Ensure all content is accurate, tailored to the audience, delivered on time, meets the brief, and is

supported by credible references

Identify or create draft graphics, where needed, e.g. graphs, mode of action, anatomy, and work

with the creative team on visual representation of these

Own the client approval process for materials, i.e. upload and annotation of references on Veeva

PromoMats

Incorporate internal team and client feedback

Attend internal and client meetings, taking the lead on discussions on scientific content

Provide support to other members of the writing team, including line management, as required

Person Specification

3-5 years medical writing experience within a healthcare communications agency

A creative and analytical mind, with a proven ability to interpret large amounts of information

Sound understanding of scientific/pharmacological principles

Ability to seek out, critique and interpret clinical/scientific data

Ability to participate in discussions with, briefing from, and pitching to clients

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Good time management and ability to work to deadlines

Experience with pharma approval software systems desired (Veeva PromoMats)

Professional - Having the ability to communicate with clients, KOLs and colleagues alike



Package

The pension contribution is managed by NEST pensions which is a 8% contributor pension,

which is 5% contribution by the employee and 3% by the employer

28 days holiday plus bank holidays. We also provide:

May 4th as a company holiday. STAR WARS day

Your birthday off as a company holiday

MD discretionary time off over the Christmas period

Private health, dental and life insurance

Ability to work remotely or from our London or Bournemouth offices. We do not have core hours as

such just a requirement to communicate with your colleagues.