This is one of the UK’s fastest growing and at the same time nurturing independently owned medical communication and healthcare advertising agencies. With a fresh and exciting approach to high science communications- they are credible, imaginative and impactful. They also have a friendly, supportive culture- from excellent training and career progression to flexible working including fully remote.

The agency was founded on strategy and content is king here- so the strategy team is critical to the wider success of this small but mighty business. The backgrounds at this team are varied- from strategy to medical writing to client services. This role is open to a Senior Account Manager or Account Director looking to switch to strategy, or an existing strategist- perhaps excited by the chance to shine in a small but growing strategy team.

The role will be varied, challenging and invigorating. This could include a variety of activities, included but not limited to, developing a CRM system, client lists and bespoke approaches to business development, proposal development and pitching, brand planning, customer journeys , content plans and workshops. This must all be underlined by a mind that can process a lot of data and one that thrives on analysis and strategy.

As this is a new and growing team- with a strong leadership already in place- you will be both supported and empowered.

Previous healthcare advertising experience either as a Senior Account Manager or Account Director level, or experience as planner or strategist, will only be considered for this role.

