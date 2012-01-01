This is one of London’s most well established and recognised healthcare advertising agencies. A known name with a hugely popular and embracing culture- they are a big thinking, global agency- part of an integrated network- but close knit and authentic in culture. While they have unmatched training, development, global clients and capability- they recognise and reward talent without the politics of a corporate environment.

The work is varied- both patient facing and HCP- and they are looking for an experienced Account Manager who can flex between two, both print and digital. They are looking for a skilled, commercially aware client contact who can keep on top of finances, while guiding the client on changes, challenging appropriately, and delivering to assigned time lines.

You will also relish relationship building- internally with colleagues and juniors under your mentorship- and externally with clients and suppliers for example. You will also understand the wider communications mix- and liaise with colleagues in medical education and PR when partnering on integrated accounts.

Whether working on an ultra-rare disease or nutrition account- this is an agency that will give you the chance to work on high profile brands with life changing impact- delivered in imaginative and creative ways across channels.

Previous healthcare advertising or medical education experience is required for this exciting opportunity.

