This is a well-established, growing independent agency with a friendly and talented team based in a thriving Buckinghamshire office. With a relaxed and informal culture, they strive to bring out the best in their people- be that hybrid working in the office or from home or individualised career development. Growing year on year they maintain their brand of professionalism and place as a major UK Medical Education agency.

They pride themselves on excellence in clinical communications and some of the finest experience in congresses, slide decks, digital content, disease awareness, advocacy to name a few within the sector. The agency has a strong commercial but high science focus so a love for medical education strategy and content across channels will go far in this agency.

Previous experience in a medical communications agency as a medical writer is required for this role.

