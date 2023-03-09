This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare medical communications agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

They have world-class expertise to be a global leader in advertising, HEOR, learning & development, market access, medical communications, patient engagement, public relations, publications and digital services.

This Account Director will join this new team within the Omnichannel practice to focus on delivering the strategy and tactics for multichannel, omnichannel and novel technology marketing campaigns

You must have experience of omnichannel pharmaceutical marketing and technologies that support this along with a strong understanding of the healthcare environment and target audience gained through significant experience in a healthcare agency or pharmaceutical company role.

You will have full ownership of the omnichannel programme for each client, ranging from strategic input to day-to-day management of tactics, so knowledge of the pharmaceutical/healthcare space is essential.

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508